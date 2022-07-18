With the international crude oil prices cooling down and Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs) not passing the reduction to the consumers in India the government is looking to review the policy of daily pricing of fuel products
The government may review the existing auto fuel pricing regime as state-run oil marketers have stopped daily changes in pump rates since April 7, even as the average daily international petrol price plunged by more than 17% and diesel by over 14% in the first fortnight of July compared to their average rates in June, three people aware of the development said.
With the international crude oil prices cooling down and Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs) not passing the reduction to the consumers in India the government is looking to review the policy of daily pricing of fuel products. The price of average daily international petrol price plunged by more than 17% and diesel by over 14% in the first fortnight of July.
People who are aware of the development and spoke to Hindustan Times said that as per the existing policy OMCs should have reduced the fuel prices this month but they have not done so far.
“As oil marketing companies are unable to effect daily changes in petrol and diesel prices because of various political and economic reasons (general elections, assembly polls and rising inflation), the relevance of the daily pricing system is in question," said one of the persons working in an economic ministry. “The government may review it to find a suitable mechanism for the country, " the person said to Hindustan Times.
Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum are the three state-run companies which fix the petrol and diesel rates. State-run retailers have paused daily changes in petrol and diesel rates from April 7 this year.
In May this year, bowing to public pressure, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a ₹8 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and ₹6 a litre on diesel to avoid increase in fuel prices that were necessitated due to surge in international oil prices.
The government has reduced taxes on petrol and diesel against the backdrop of inflation, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said
