Home / News / India /  Daily wagers largest group among suicide victims, MP among top 5 states: Report

Daily wagers largest group among suicide victims, MP among top 5 states: Report

India witnessed a sharp rise in total number of suicides since 2014. (HT)
1 min read . 11:03 AM ISTLivemint

According to “Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India” report, the daily wage earner remained the largest group (profession-wise) among total number of suicide victims in 2021.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed that in 2021, India witnessed a sharp rise in total number of suicides since 2014. The latest report stated that one in four of the recorded 1,64,033 suicide victims was a daily wage earner during last year.

According to “Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India" report, the daily wage earner remained the largest group (profession-wise) among total number of suicide victims in 2021. The group accounts for 42,004 suicides or 25.6% of the total suicide victims.

The daily wage earners also accounted for highest share in suicide victims data in 2020 with 37,666 or 24.6% of the 1,53,052 recorded suicides in the country. In 2019, the share of daily wage earners was 23.4% of the recorded 1,39,123 suicides.

In 2021, the number of suicides in the daily wage earner group increased by 11.52% as compared to 2020 in the country, while at the national level, the number of suicides rose by 7.17% during the same time period.

Total number of suicides in India from 2017 to 2021. (NCRB)
Total number of suicides in India from 2017 to 2021. (NCRB)
States with highest number of suicides

The latest NCRB report has also put out the number of state-wise suicide cases. Karnataka is among the top five states in the country with the highest share in number to suicides in 2021. The state stands at fifth position after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh.

Among total number of suicides, Maharashtra accounts for 13.5%, Tamil Nadu for 11.5%, Madhya Pradesh for 9.1%, West Bengal for 8.2%, and Karnataka for 8%.

State-wise data of total number of suicides in India from 2019 to 2021. 
State-wise data of total number of suicides in India from 2019 to 2021. 
These top five states including Karnataka accounts for more than 50% of the total number of suicides in India. The remaining cases were reported from the 23 other states and eight Union Territories.

The report also shows that Delhi, which is the most-populous Union Territory, has reported the highest number of suicides (2,840) among total UTs in India, followed by Puducherry (504). A total of 25,891 suicides were reported in the 53 mega cities of the country during the 2021.

