In a reaction to the death of a Dainik Jagaran's journalist in Bihar's Araria, the victim's father had informed, “... Vimal had told the Police that there is a threat to his life, 3-4 days before he had requested Police protection"

The Bihar Police on Saturday said it has arrested four men in connection with the murder of the journalist, identified as Vimal Kumar Yadav. He was allegedly shot dead at his home by unidentified assailants in the Raniganj Bazaar area in the district, police said earlier on Friday.

“Eight people have been named as accused. Four of the accused namely Vipin Yadav, Bhavesh Yadav, Ashish Yadav and Umesh Yadav have been arrested. Two accused Rupesh Yadav and Kranti Yadav are in Araria jail and the police are taking them on remand. Two accused are absconding," news agency ANI quoted the Bihar Police as saying.

The journalist was a witness to the murder of his brother in 2019. Police superintendent Ashok Kumar Singh on Friday said Vimal was shot dead around 5.30am. Singh said prima facie it seems to be a case of enmity.

“The journalist was also a key witness to the murder of his elder brother." He added Vimal was shot in his chest and he died on the spot. “...an investigation has started and police have been asked to obtain CCTV footage if any," he said. “Further probe is underway."

Reacting to it, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar termed the incident "unfortunate". Speaking to reporters, the Bihar CM said, "It is a very unfortunate incident. How can someone kill a person this way? I have asked the officials to inquire into it."

On the other hand, Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that she trusts Bihar Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister and is sure that "proper action" will be taken.

"As far as Bihar is concerned...I completely trust that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and DY CM Tejashwi Yadav's government will take proper action on it..." Supriya Shrinate said.