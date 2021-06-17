Dairy firms keen to avail PLI for processed foods

The company plans to expand its frozen snacks range as demand for such foods grew during the extended lockdown periods. Mother Dairy aims to expand its range of frozen products as it is already big in peas and corns. "We are still in the discussion stage. We have evinced our interest, but we have not yet finalized the project. So, I would say, wait and watch for the time being...we are internally evaluating," Manish Bandlish, managing director, Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd told Mint in an earlier interview.

