Dakshin Kannada rains: 3 including six-year-old girl killed as heavy showers trigger landslides; rescue ops hampered

Dakshin Kannada district floods: Heavy rains in Karnataka's coastal Dakshina Kannada district, on Friday, wreaked havoc killing three people, including a six-year-old child. The downpour also triggered landslides, trapping five people under debris in one incident.

During the landslide, one house at Montepadavu Kodi, near Mangaluru — was affected — killing a woman, who was inside the house at that time. Her son Sitaram, narrowly escaped by rushing out after hearing the landslide, a senior official said. Another individual, identified as Kantappa Poojary, sustained injuries but was rescued by locals and admitted to a hospital for treatment.

A woman and her child were also pulled from the debris and hospitalised in critical condition. However, another child of the woman was found dead, news wire PTI told officials.

In another incident at Deralakatte in Mangaluru, a compound wall collapsed on a house early Friday morning, claiming the life of a six-year-old girl, Fatima Naeem.

Rescue operations hampered Heavy rains and the limited access to the site have also hampered rescue operations.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police are currently involved in the ongoing efforts to rescue those trapped. Rescue teams are continuing efforts despite challenging weather and terrain conditions.

Rescue teams continue their efforts to assist those affected by the relentless downpour and related incidents.

Flooding in several areas In urban areas of Mangaluru city, heavy rains led to flooding in several areas, including Jeppinamogaru, Rao and Rao Circle, Mission Street, and Kopparahitlu.

Premises of a house is inundated with floodwater after heavy rainfall, in Mangaluru, Karnataka

A tree collapse on the railway track between Mangaluru Central and Netravathi Cabin temporarily disrupted train services. As a result, operations were rerouted through Mangaluru Junction, reported The News Minute.

Warnings issued for vulnerable zones Authorities have issued warnings for vulnerable zones in the region, as intermittent rains continue to batter the coastal belt. Rescue and relief operations are being coordinated by local disaster response teams and district officials.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, after being fully briefed on the landslides and wall collapses triggered by overnight rains in Dakshina Kannada district, directed swift action on the ground. He instructed district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner to immediately visit the affected sites, assess the situation, take necessary measures, and report back to him.