Dakshina Kannada district authorities ban supply of poultry from Kerala
In a notification, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra also directed that vehicles taking poultry from the district to Kerala should be disinfected while re-entering the district after offloading
In view of the spread of bird flu in Kerala, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has banned the transportation of poultry from the state.
He said the precautionary measure is essential since bird flu (H5N8) is being reported in Kerala.
The departments of health and animal husbandry have taken adequate measures and there is no need for people here to panic, he said.
Rajendra instructed managements of poultry farms to be vigilant and ensure cleanliness in their premises.
Veterinarians have been directed to regularly visit poultry farms in their areas.
He also asked people to inform veterinary officials in case of unnatural deaths of chicken and other birds.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
