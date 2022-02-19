Dakshina Kannada extends ban around schools, colleges till 26 Feb. Details here

MANGALURU : The Dakshina Kannada district administration on Saturday announced that they had extended the prohibitory orders around educational institutions of the district till 26 February.

The decision has been taken in view of the simmering tension in the context of the hijab controversy, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra said in a release.

The Deputy Commissioner also informed that the order will be applicable from 6 pm on 19 February to 6 pm on 26 February for a radius of 200 metres around the schools and colleges in the district.

Earlier in the day it was reported that Karnataka police have registered an FIR against at least 10 girls for violating prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of CrPC by staging a protest against the hijab rule outside Girls Empress Govt PU College in Tumkur on 17 February.

On Friday, during a hearing the advocate General representing the Karnataka government in the High court said that issues related to wearing hijab turned religious and the intervention of the state was, therefore, called for.

The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order last week restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

