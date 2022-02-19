Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Dakshina Kannada extends ban around schools, colleges till 26 Feb. Details here

Dakshina Kannada extends ban around schools, colleges till 26 Feb. Details here

 Students of Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) shout slogans as they march during a demonstration against the recent hijab ban in few of Karnataka's educational institutes, in Karachi on February 14, 2022. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP)
1 min read . 05:23 PM IST Livemint

The order will be applicable from 6 pm on 19 February to 6 pm on 26 February for a radius of 200 metres around the schools and colleges in the district.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MANGALURU : The Dakshina Kannada district administration on Saturday announced that they had extended the prohibitory orders around educational institutions of the district till 26 February. 

MANGALURU : The Dakshina Kannada district administration on Saturday announced that they had extended the prohibitory orders around educational institutions of the district till 26 February. 

The decision has been taken in view of the simmering tension in the context of the hijab controversy, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra said in a release.

The decision has been taken in view of the simmering tension in the context of the hijab controversy, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra said in a release.

The Deputy Commissioner also informed that the order will be applicable from 6 pm on 19 February to 6 pm on 26 February for a radius of 200 metres around the schools and colleges in the district. 

The Deputy Commissioner also informed that the order will be applicable from 6 pm on 19 February to 6 pm on 26 February for a radius of 200 metres around the schools and colleges in the district. 

Earlier in the day it was reported that Karnataka police have registered an FIR against at least 10 girls for violating prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of CrPC by staging a protest against the hijab rule outside Girls Empress Govt PU College in Tumkur on 17 February.

Earlier in the day it was reported that Karnataka police have registered an FIR against at least 10 girls for violating prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of CrPC by staging a protest against the hijab rule outside Girls Empress Govt PU College in Tumkur on 17 February.

On Friday, during a hearing the advocate General representing the Karnataka government in the High court said that  issues related to wearing hijab turned religious and the intervention of the state was, therefore, called for.

On Friday, during a hearing the advocate General representing the Karnataka government in the High court said that  issues related to wearing hijab turned religious and the intervention of the state was, therefore, called for.

The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order last week restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order last week restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!