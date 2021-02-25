Ministry of Jal Shakti has selected 12 tourist places that will be transformed into ‘Swachh Tourist Destinations’ that includes Dal Lake, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir and Ajanta Caves, Maharashtra under Phase-IV of the Swachh Iconic Places (SIP) initiative.

The list includes other famous destinations such as, Sanchi Stupa, Madhya Pradesh, Kumbhalgarh Fort, Rajasthan, Jaisalmer Fort, Rajasthan, Ramdevra, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, Golconda Fort, Hyderabad, Telangana, Sun Temple, Konark, Odisha, Rock Garden, Chandigarh, Banke Bihari Temple, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, Agra Fort, Agra, Uttar Pradesh and Kalighat Temple, West Bengal.

The initiative aims at enhancing the experience of both domestic and foreign visitors by improving the sanitation and cleanliness standards at and around the sites.

The objective of SIP is to achieve a distinctly higher level of Sanitation/Cleanliness at these places, especially on the peripheries and in approach areas. This project is being coordinated by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti in association with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture and the concerned State/UT governments, the government said.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has taken up a multi-stakeholder initiative focusing on cleaning up 100 places across India that are “iconic" due to their heritage, religious and/or cultural significance. The goal of the Initiative is to improve the cleanliness conditions at these places to a distinctly higher level. All Iconic Sites have designated PSUs for financial and technical support.

The key activities that will be carried out at these sites will include Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM), beautification and landscaping of premises and approach areas, construction of sanitation and safe drinking water facilities, rooftop solar panels, battery operated sweeping machines, rejuvenation of water bodies, ban on plastic use, Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), multi-level parking, illuminated boards, awareness campaigns and IEC interventions among others. Launched in 2017, the government under the scheme has already selected over 30 tourist places in last three phases.

