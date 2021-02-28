In a significant boost to promoting tourism in the country, the central government has selected a total of 12 tourist sites spanning nine states and UTs under the initiative of Swachh Tourist Destinations. The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti has announced the selection of the following Twelve (12) iconic sites under Phase IV of Swachh Iconic Places (SIP).

The twelve sites include Sanchi Stupa, Dal Lake, Jaisalmer fort, Golconda Fort, Sun temple, among others, as per the release issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The initiative aims at enhancing the experience of both domestic and foreign visitors by improving the sanitation and cleanliness standards at and around the sites.

Here is the complete list of twelve tourist sites that have been chosen under the initiative.

Ajanta Caves, Maharashtra

Sanchi Stupa, Madhya Pradesh

Kumbhalgarh Fort, Rajasthan

Jaisalmer Fort, Rajasthan

Ramdevra, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Golconda Fort, Hyderabad, Telangana

Sun Temple, Konark, Odisha

Rock Garden, Chandigarh

Dal Lake, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

Banke Bihari Temple, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

Agra Fort, Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Kalighat Temple, West Bengal

The objective of SIP is to achieve a distinctly higher level of Sanitation/Cleanliness at these places, especially on the peripheries and in approach areas. This project is being coordinated by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti in association with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture and the concerned State/UT governments.

