In a significant boost to promoting tourism in the country, the central government has selected a total of 12 tourist sites spanning nine states and UTs under the initiative of Swachh Tourist Destinations. The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti has announced the selection of the following Twelve (12) iconic sites under Phase IV of Swachh Iconic Places (SIP).
The twelve sites include Sanchi Stupa, Dal Lake, Jaisalmer fort, Golconda Fort, Sun temple, among others, as per the release issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.
The initiative aims at enhancing the experience of both domestic and foreign visitors by improving the sanitation and cleanliness standards at and around the sites.
Here is the complete list of twelve tourist sites that have been chosen under the initiative.
Ajanta Caves, Maharashtra
Sanchi Stupa, Madhya Pradesh
Kumbhalgarh Fort, Rajasthan
Jaisalmer Fort, Rajasthan
Ramdevra, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan
Golconda Fort, Hyderabad, Telangana
Sun Temple, Konark, Odisha
Dal Lake, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir
Banke Bihari Temple, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh
Agra Fort, Agra, Uttar Pradesh
Kalighat Temple, West Bengal
The objective of SIP is to achieve a distinctly higher level of Sanitation/Cleanliness at these places, especially on the peripheries and in approach areas. This project is being coordinated by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti in association with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture and the concerned State/UT governments.