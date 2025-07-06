Dalai Lama celebrates 90th birthday amid succession row, PM Modi calls him ‘enduring symbol of love’

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama celebrates his 90th birthday on Sunday, July 6, with many across the world extending their best wishes to His Holiness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X that he joins 1.4 billion Indians in extending “our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday.”

PM Modi said the Dalai Lama “has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline.”

“His message has inspired respect and admiration across all faiths. We pray for his continued good health and long life,” PM Modi said.

The United States also extended best wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday.

A statement from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, "The United States remains firmly committed to promoting respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans.”

“We support efforts to preserve Tibetans’ distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage, including their ability to freely choose and venerate religious leaders without interference,” Rubio’s message read.

Earlier on Saturday, after the long life prayer ceremony at Tsuglagkhang, the main Dalai Lama temple in McLeodganj, the spiritual leader said that he hopes to live for another 30 to 40 years to serve the people.

“I have been able to serve the Buddha dharma and the beings of Tibet so far quite well, and I hope to live over 130 years,” the Dalai Lama told thousands of followers who had gathered Saturday in India's northern town of Dharamshala.

Fears of Indo-Sino tensions Ahead of his birthday, the Dalai Lama’s “statement affirming the continuation of the Institution of Dalai Lama” sparked fears if Indo-Sino tensions.

The Dalai Lama, who has been living in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala since fleeing Tibet in 1959 in the wake of a failed uprising against Chinese rule, said he would reincarnate in the "free world" outside China.

This week, he told his followers that the sole authority to recognise his reincarnation rests with his non-profit institution, the Gaden Phodrang Trust.

However, China's Foreign Ministry reasserted on Wednesday that the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama must be approved by the central government in Beijing.

According to news agenvy ANI, China’s spokesperson Mao Ning stated that Tibetan Buddhism is a religion with Chinese characteristics and that the reincarnation process must follow traditional methods, including the drawing of lots from a Golden Urn.

"Tibetan Buddhism was born in China and is a religion with Chinese characteristics," spokesperson Mao Ning said in a news briefing.

In the wake of this tussle over the Dalai Lama’s successor, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that India's stand on this issue “is very clear. We will not interfere in any religious activity. We will never interfere in such things."

Earlier, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said, “... I am a devotee of the Dalai Lama. Anybody in the world who follows the Dalai lama wants his successor to be chosen by the Dalai Lama himself.”

It was the first reaction from a senior Indian government functionary on the comments of the Dalai Lama on his successor.

China had then objected to Rijiju’s remarks, urging India to act cautiously on Tibet-related issues to avoid its impact on the improvement of bilateral relations.

“India should be clear of the anti-China separatist nature of the 14th Dalai Lama and honour its commitments on Xizang (Tibet) related issues,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning was quoted by PTI as saying. China refers to Tibet as Xizang.

He added, “India should exercise caution in its words and actions, stop interfering in China’s internal affairs with Xizang related issues and avoid impact on the improvement and development of the China-India relationship.”

Later, during the celebrations of the 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama, Kiren Rijiju said, “It is a matter of great fortune for me to be present here for his birthday. This is a religious matter, not a political issue.”

"I don't want to react on the Chinese statement, but we leave everything to His Holiness...," Rijiju added.

Notably, Dharamshala has been the Dalai Lama's home in exile since 1959 after he fled Tibet in the wake of a failed uprising against Chinese rule. Since then, he has sustained Tibet’s aspirations for greater autonomy under Chinese Communist Party rule and mobilised Tibetans inside and outside China.