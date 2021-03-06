Subscribe
Home >News >India >Dalai Lama gets first shot of Covid vaccine in Dharamshala

Dalai Lama gets first shot of Covid vaccine in Dharamshala

This photograph provided by Office of his Holiness the Dalai Lama shows the Tibetan spiritual leader receiving a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at Zonal Hospital in Dharmsala, India, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Office of the his holiness the Dalai Lama via AP)
1 min read . 11:35 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The Dalai Lama's office thanked the Government of India and the Himachal Pradesh dispensation for facilitating the first dose of the vaccine for the spiritual leader

Spiritual leader the Dalai Lama received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine in Dharamshala on Saturday.

He received the dose at Zonal Hospital at around 7:10 am. He was kept under observation for about half an hour.

The Dalai Lama's office thanked the Government of India and the Himachal Pradesh dispensation for facilitating the first dose of the vaccine for the spiritual leader.

After getting inoculated, he asked people to come forward in large numbers and get themselves vaccinated for the greater benefit.

The Central Tibetan Administration's (CTA) had requested the state and central government to make arrangements for the spiritual leader's vaccination nearly two months ago, Palden, the Health Secretary of the CTA told ANI on Wednesday.

There are currently 589 active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, as per the union health ministry. As many as 57,428 recoveries and 997 deaths have been reported in the state so far.

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus commenced on March 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi got himself vaccinated at the All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, on Monday.

Several prominent political leaders in the country, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, have already taken the first jab of the vaccine against coronavirus.

