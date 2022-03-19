Dalai Lama makes first public appearance after over 2 years | Watch video

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
While addressing a gathering, Dalai Lama said that he is in good health and can 'even play boxing with the doctor'
Thousands of Tibetans, including monks and members of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), were part of the gathering
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama made his first public appearance after over two years since the pandemic, as he greeted followers in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. While addressing a gathering, Dalai Lama said that he is in good health and can "even play boxing with the doctor".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama made his first public appearance after over two years since the pandemic, as he greeted followers in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. While addressing a gathering, Dalai Lama said that he is in good health and can "even play boxing with the doctor".
He also gave a short teaching from the Jataka Tales. This was followed by a ceremony for generating the bodhichitta (semkye) at the main Tibetan temple Tsuglakhang here.
He also gave a short teaching from the Jataka Tales. This was followed by a ceremony for generating the bodhichitta (semkye) at the main Tibetan temple Tsuglakhang here.
The spritual leader said he was scheduled to go to Delhi for a regular medical checkup but he did not go because "he is in good health and can even play boxing with the doctor".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The spritual leader said he was scheduled to go to Delhi for a regular medical checkup but he did not go because "he is in good health and can even play boxing with the doctor".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Thousands of Tibetans, including monks and members of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), were part of the gathering. The CTA operates under the "Charter of the Tibetans In-Exile"
Thousands of Tibetans, including monks and members of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), were part of the gathering. The CTA operates under the "Charter of the Tibetans In-Exile"
Tenzing Jigme, a CTA member, said, "This is a very beautiful day and we are getting to see his Holiness for more than two years. One of the most fortunate things about today is that His Holiness said that he is fine and he is healthy so we pray for his long life. So we are really feeling happy and blessed to see his Holiness fine."
Tenzing Jigme, a CTA member, said, "This is a very beautiful day and we are getting to see his Holiness for more than two years. One of the most fortunate things about today is that His Holiness said that he is fine and he is healthy so we pray for his long life. So we are really feeling happy and blessed to see his Holiness fine."