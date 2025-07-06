Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday: From Kiren Rijiju to Richard Gere — Who attended celebrations at Tsuglagkhang temple?

The Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday was marked by a massive celebration in the main courtyard of Tsuglagkhang, the Dalai Lama temple, on Sunday. From Tibetan Buddhist to students to Indian minister and Hollywood actors, many gathered on Sunday in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh to celebrate 90th birth anniversary of the 14th Dalai Lama.

Who attended the Dalai Lama’s birthday celebration? The birthday was attended by the representatives of various Tibetan Buddhist sects, school children, dancers and singers from different countries, and Buddhists from across the world, news agency AFP reported.

A video shared by news agency ANI on X showed the presence of Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Sikkim minister Sonam Lama, and Hollywood actor Richard Gere during the 90th birthday celebrations of the 14th Dalai Lama.

In his address during the ceremony, Hollywood actor and practising Buddhist, Richard Gere, said, "... We have never seen a human being like him who completely embodies selflessness, love, and wisdom...”

“At a religious conference following His Holiness' proclamation to continue the institution of the Dalai Lama, many lamas openly declared that the Dalai Lama no longer just belongs to Tibet, but to the world and the universe... His holiness exists beyond any concept of time and space,” Gere said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju praised the spiritual leader's global influence. He called him a "living bridge between ancient wisdom and the modern world," pledging to follow his decisions and traditions, honouring his presence in India.

Rijiju said, "Your holiness, you are more than a spiritual leader. You are a living bridge between ancient wisdom and the modern world. We feel blessed by his presence in our country, which he regards as his 'aryabhoomi'."

Former US presidents George W Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama sent their birthday wishes via video messages.

Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday celebration Monks, devotees, and international guests gathered for the celebration to honour the life and teachings of the Dalai Lama, who is widely regarded as a global symbol of compassion, non-violence and interfaith harmony.

The celebrations on Sunday are the culmination of days of long-life prayers for Tenzin Gyatso, who followers believe is the 14th reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, a man whose moral teachings and idiosyncratic humour have made him one of the world's most popular religious leaders.

It all started with a song for the Dalai Lama performed by Switzerland-based Tibetan singer Jamyan Choeden. It was followed by a dance performance by a group of Mongolian and Albanian artists.

The celebrations also included his key announcement that, after being inundated with messages of support from fellow Tibetans both inside and in exile, the spiritual institution will continue after his death.

Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, is home to the Dalai Lama since he and thousands of other Tibetans fled Chinese troops who crushed an uprising in their capital Lhasa in 1959.