Dalai Lama says he will have successor after his death: ‘Gaden Phodrang trust has sole authority to…’

Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, said on Wednesday that the 600-year-old institution will continue after his death. He said the “institution of the Dalai Lama will continue” and the Gaden Phodrang trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation.

The Dalai Lama recalled making a statement on whether the institution of the Dalai Lama should continue during a meeting of the heads of Tibetan spiritual traditions on September 24, 2011.

"I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue", he said in a video broadcast at the start of a meeting of religious leaders in the Indian Himalayan town where he has lived for decades.

The Dalai Lama noted that he had not made any public statements on the issue over the past 14 years. However, leaders of Tibet's spiritual traditions have written to him with reasons, earnestly requesting that the institution of the Dalai Lama continue.

Also Read | 5 quotes by the Dalai Lama that will change the way you see life

Future Dalai Lama The Dalai Lama said in a statement posted on X that the process by which a future Dalai Lama is to be recognised has been clearly established in the 24 September 2011 statement.

It “states that responsibility for doing so will rest exclusively with members of the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama,” the spiritual leader said.

Also Read | In new book, Dalai Lama tells followers to reject any successor chosen by China

He said the members of the Gaden Phodrang Trust should consult the various heads of the Tibetan Buddhist traditions and the reliable oath-bound Dharma Protectors who are linked inseparably to the lineage of the Dalai Lamas.

“They should accordingly carry out the procedures of search and recognition in accordance with past tradition,” he added.

Also Read | A frailer Dalai Lama greets devotees while succession question remains

The decision to continue the intitution of Dalai Lama ended years of waiting by followers of the Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader for details about his succession.