Dalai Lama says prefers to stay in India since Taiwan-China relations 'delicate'
He also said he has no particular plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
He also said he has no particular plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
The Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader, when asked on Wednesday in an online news conference about visiting Taiwan, said he prefers to stay in India since relations between Taiwan and mainland China are "quite delicate."
He also said he has no particular plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
