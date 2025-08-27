Dalit boy branded with hot iron by classmates in Andhra Pradesh school ragging case; hostel staff 'ignore' injuries

In a ragging incident from Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district, a student suffered severe injuries after two of his classmates allegedly burnt him with an iron box in the hostel room of their private school at Morampudi.

The hostel staff ignored the burns, but when the victim's mother visited him, she noticed them, police said. When she asked about the injuries, he narrated the entire incident. The woman took her son to a hospital in Razole, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Apperently, all the three students involved in the incident are Dalits.

Police said a film was screened for the hostel children on August 16. Later, the two students allegedly removed a surveillance camera and kept it in the victim's school bag.

On noticing the camera missing, the hostel in-charge summoned the three students, and the victim said that his classmates had done the mischief.