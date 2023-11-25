Dalit man assaulted, humiliated, and forced to hold footwear in mouth for asking salary from employer
A 21-year-old Dalit man in Gujarat was assaulted and made to hold his ex-employer's footwear in his mouth as an apology for demanding his salary. The police have registered a complaint and started investigating the matter.
