A 21-year-old Dalit man was assaulted and was even made to apologise his ex-employer by holding her footwear in his mouth for demanding his salary in Morbi, Gujarat. The police have registered a complaint against the accused woman and have begun the investigation.

21-year-old Nilesh Dalsaniya used to work for Raniba Industries for a monthly salary of ₹12,000. However, he was sacked by his employer, Vibhuti Patel, aka Raniba, without any reason, according to the FIR filed by Morbi city's 'A' division police on Thursday.

"All the accused were booked on the charges of assault, criminal intimidation, rioting and under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act," said Pratipalsinh Zala, Deputy Superintendent of Police (SC/ST Cell).

Vibhuti Patel hired Dalsania, who is into tiles marketing, on a monthly salary of ₹12,000, the FIR said. However, he was sacked on October 18, without any specific reason. On being asked about the salary for 16 days that he worked in the company, Patel did not give any clear answer and then stopped responding to his calls.

"When Dalsaniya, his brother Mehul and neighbour Bhavesh went to Patel's office on Wednesday evening, the businesswoman's brother Om Patel reached the place with his accomplices and started assaulting the trio," said Pratipalsinh Zala, Deputy Superintendent of Police (SC/ST Cell).

Vibhuti Patel also slapped and dragged him to the terrace of the commercial complex, the FIR said. The accused, including Parikshit Patel, Om Patel and six to seven unidentified men, beat him with belts and also kicked and punched him, it said.

The employer of the victim, allegedly forced him to take her footwear in hos mouth and also made him apologise for demanding salary. She also threatened to get him killed if he is seen in the Ravapar Crossroad area again. They also shot a video and forced him to say that he came to Vibhuti's office to extort money.

In the video, the accused people can be seen forcing the victim to apologise for demanding salary from the businesswoman. After returning from the office, the Dalit man was taken to Morbi civil hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

