Made in Heaven Season 2's Dalit portrayal sparks controversy; here's why2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 07:46 AM IST
Journalist Yashica Dutt voices disapproval over lack of recognition for her contributions to the casteism episode of Made in Heaven 2.
The fifth episode of Made in Heaven 2, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, has thrust the spotlight onto the delicate subject of casteism. In the episode, Radhika Apte portrays Pallavi Menke, a courageous Dalit author, unapologetically advocating for her community.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message