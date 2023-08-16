comScore
Made in Heaven Season 2's Dalit portrayal sparks controversy; here's why
The fifth episode of Made in Heaven 2, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, has thrust the spotlight onto the delicate subject of casteism. In the episode, Radhika Apte portrays Pallavi Menke, a courageous Dalit author, unapologetically advocating for her community.

Now, journalist and author Yashica Dutt, known for her insightful book "Coming Out as Dalit", has taken to Instagram to express her take on the episode. While she commended the series for its portrayal of a Dalit-Buddhist wedding, she voiced her disapproval for what she saw as a lack of recognition for her contributions to the episode's central ideas.

Also Read: What happened in Made in Heaven Season 1? Let’s recap as Season 2 release date approaches for Amazon Prime Video series

The episode, titled The Heart Skipped a Beat, portrays the empowerment journey of a Dalit woman during her inter-caste wedding. Dutt acclaimed the episode's brilliance in showcasing the resilience of Dalit women but called for due credit where it is deserved.

In her Instagram post, Dutt disclosed, "Seeing my likeness on screen without warning or permission was a roller-coaster starting from thrill and excitement to sadness and loss."

Dutt's sentiments stem from her perception that certain elements of the episode mirrored her own experiences, yet her name remained absent. She expressed how disheartened she felt that her words and ideas were woven into the narrative without proper acknowledgment.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Video to stream new series on AP Dhillon on 18 August

Dutt, however, did not mince her words while praising the episode, calling it “no less than a cinematic triumph". As per the author, it showcases “what it truly looks like for a Dalit woman to take her power back in this casteist society".

Support for Neeraj Ghaywan

Dutt says that she continues to support director Neeraj Ghaywan, “whether now with Made in Heaven or Geeli Pucchi before". “Dalit directors like Neeraj Ghaywan have revolutionised our cinematic language by showcasing unapologetic Dalits in Bollywood, a tradition that has an even longer history in Southern cinema," she wrote.

“I immensely appreciate Neeraj Ghaywan's public Instagram where he acknowledges my work and contribution to the show. But it also came AFTER hundreds of viewers questioned about my missing credentials, not before," she wrote.

She concluded her message with a call for acknowledgement from the show's creators, imploring Neeraj Ghaywan, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti to acknowledge her intellectual contributions formally.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
16 Aug 2023
