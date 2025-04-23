Dalit woman raped at gunpoint in front of 4 year-old son in UP: Report

A 40-year Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district was allegedly raped at gunpoint in front of her four-year old son, according to a report by the Times of India (TOI).

Advertisement

The incident occurred after the woman went to collect a ₹20,000 loan from a person from another caste. The accused offered the loan because the victim's husband was dealing with financial hardships.

An FIR has been registered against the accused and an investigation is currently underway.

Also Read | Lucknow horror: Man stabs beautician to death in moving car for resisting rape

SHO Anuj Kumar told TOI, “An FIR was registered against the accused, from the same village, under BNS section for rape along with SC/ST Act following the woman's complaint. She was sent to hospital for medical tests. The accused will be arrested soon. Investigation is on.”

The victim, in the complaint filed on Monday, stated that she saw the accused near a bridge while she was taking her son for a haircut. He offered her the loan amount and asked her to accompany him for a motorcycle ride. She got on the bike along with her son, where the accused took her to an isolated spot and allegedly raped her. He threatened to shoot the child if she resisted, the report said.

Advertisement

Read More

Also Read | UP horror! Deaf and mute minor Dalit girl raped in Rampur

The report further stated that the victim stayed quiet out of fear. However, the man repeatedly threatened her over the phone. Later, she gathered the courage to inform her husband about the incident. Her husband took her to the local police station and filed the complaint. The accused sells construction materials in the village and already knew the victim and her husband.

Two booked for gang rape of minor Dalit girl A similar incident was reported in the Utah district of Uttar Pradesh, where two individuals were allegedly booked for gang-rape of a minor Dalit girl here, according to a report by PTI.

A case was filed at the Jaithara police station on April 21 based on a complaint from the girl's father. Advertisement

Also Read | Rape-murder accused Vishal Gawli uses towel to hang self in Maharashtra jail

“At around 2 pm on December 24, 2024, Lav Kumar and Gore Lal Yadav, both residents of Etah district, lured my minor daughter and took her to Noida. Her aunt arranged a rented room for them in Noida, where a bad act was committed to my daughter,” the report quoted the complainant.