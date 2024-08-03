Daljit Singh takes additional charge of Director General BSF

Daljit Singh Chawdhary is a 1990 batch officer of the Indian Police Service, Uttar Pradesh cadre. He assumed the charge of DG SSB on January 23, 2024, the press release added.

Published3 Aug 2024, 10:08 PM IST
Daljit Singh Chawdhary, Director General, SSB, takes over the additional charge of Director General Border Security Force.
Daljit Singh Chawdhary, Director General, SSB, takes over the additional charge of Director General Border Security Force. (PTI)

Daljit Singh Chawdhary, the Director General of Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB), took over the additional charge of Director General Border Security Force on Saturday said.

"On 03rd August 2024, Shri Daljit Singh Chawdhary ,IPS Director General SSB took over the additional charge of Director General Border Security Force, the largest Border Guarding Force of the world," a press release stated on Saturday.

Who is Daljit Singh Chawdhary?

Daljit Singh Chawdhary is a 1990 batch officer of the Indian Police Service, Uttar Pradesh cadre. He assumed the charge of DG SSB on January 23, 2024, the press release added.

In his 34 years of service, he has served in different capacities in Uttar Pradesh and also has the privilege of serving on Central Deputation since 2017, as ADG in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and as SDG in Central Reserve Police Force.

 

He is a renowned marksman and qualified skydiver. He has been awarded 4 police medals for Gallantry, the police medal for meritorious Service, the President's police medal for distinguished service and the Ati Utkrisht seva medal, the release said.

First Published:3 Aug 2024, 10:08 PM IST
