Daljit Singh takes additional charge of Director General BSF

"On 03rd August 2024, Shri Daljit Singh Chawdhary ,IPS Director General SSB took over the additional charge of Director General Border Security Force, the largest Border Guarding Force of the world," a press release stated on Saturday.

Who is Daljit Singh Chawdhary? Daljit Singh Chawdhary is a 1990 batch officer of the Indian Police Service, Uttar Pradesh cadre. He assumed the charge of DG SSB on January 23, 2024, the press release added.

In his 34 years of service, he has served in different capacities in Uttar Pradesh and also has the privilege of serving on Central Deputation since 2017, as ADG in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and as SDG in Central Reserve Police Force.