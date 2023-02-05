After making the largest single residential transaction in the country's history by purchasing a bungalow in Mumbai's Malabar Hill for ₹1,001 crore, DMart retail chain founder Radhakishan Damani and his family made a huge residential real-estate deal by purchasing 24 luxury apartments worth INR 1,500 crore in Mumbai's Worli locality, according to sources close to the transaction. This deal, as reported by The Economic Times, stands to be the largest residential portfolio deal in the country to date.

