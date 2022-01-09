NEW DELHI : Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary, Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt. Ltd (DAMEPL), has filed a petition against the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for contempt of court.

The petition by DAMEPL, filed in the Delhi high court, stated that DMRC has failed to comply with the court order passed on 22 December.

The order had directed DMRC to make full disclosure of its bank accounts and the funds within one week.

DAMEPL’s application is in response to the belated affidavit filed by DMRC in which it made a partial disclosure. DMRC disclosed ₹1,642.69 crore of the ₹5,800.93 crore it had mentioned in the court through an affidavit filed on 21 December.

A DMRC spokesperson refused to comment on the matter saying that it was sub judice. Queries sent to Reliance Infra remained unanswered.

DAMEPL has accused DMRC of intentionally hiding its remaining funds, which is a blatant disregard and contempt of the Delhi HC order. “The conduct of DMRC clearly exhibits that it is deliberately trying to defeat and delay the execution process of the Arbitral Award, and also ensure that the next hearing on 11 January becomes ineffective," the application said.

The delayed payment of the arbitral award by DMRC is costing the taxpayer an additional interest burden of ₹1.75 crore per day.

DMRC in its last affidavit informed the court that it had total funds worth ₹5,800.93 crore. Of this, ₹1,642.69 crore were classified as DMRC funds, ₹2,412.12 crore as project funds, and balance ₹1,746.12 crore as other than DMRC funds.

In the application, DAMEPL has requested the Delhi HC to direct DMRC to comply with the court’s previous order in letter, spirit and furnish complete details of its bank accounts along with the respective bank statements on or before the next date of hearing.

On 7 September, 2021, the Supreme Court upheld the arbitration award of ₹7,200 crore in favour of DAMEPL.

DAMEPL then filed an execution petition in the Delhi HC on 12 September.

The petition sought court’s directions to DMRC for honouring the SC order and pay ₹7,200 crore to the company. So far, DMRC has paid just ₹1,000 crore to DAMEPL.

