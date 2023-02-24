After a suspected tail strike during take-off, a Dammam-bound Air India Express flight from Kozhikode was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram international airport on Friday. The flight Air India Express flight IX 385 with 168 passengers landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram airport after which the authorities withdrew the full emergency.

Air India released a statement informing about the incident and said the flight on the Kozhikode-Dammam route was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to a suspected tail-strike while taking off. It added that an alternate arrangement is made for the Dammam-bound passengers who will travel from an alternate flight from Thiruvananthapuram airport.

"The airline staff is attending to all the requirements of the passengers at Thiruvananthapuram," Air India said in a release.

The Adani Group which manages the Thiruvananthapuram international airport said that a standby was declared at the airport, as soon as the information about the incident at Calicut airport was received.

"Initially, the flight was scheduled to land at 11.03 AM but later it was rescheduled to 12.15 PM. At 11.36 we declared a full emergency at the airport and all the emergency services were pressed into action," the airport authority said.

The airport authority ensured that all the ambulances and the three Crash Fire Tenders are available at the airport and the emergency gates of the airport were also opened. As a precautionary measure, ambulances from the nearest hospital and three buses carrying police personnel also rushed to the spot.

"However, other flights operated normally," the airport authority said.

To burn excess fuel as a precaution, the flight kept orbiting in the sky for around two and a half hours and then landed at the airport around 12:15 PM. The airport authority decided to withdraw the emergency after conducting a two-way inspection of the runway.

The aviation regulation Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken note of the incident and will conduct a probe.