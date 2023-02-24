Dammam-bound Air India Express flight diverted to Thiruvananthapuram after suspected tail strike
- The Adani Group which manages the Thiruvananthapuram international airport said that a standby was declared at the airport
After a suspected tail strike during take-off, a Dammam-bound Air India Express flight from Kozhikode was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram international airport on Friday. The flight Air India Express flight IX 385 with 168 passengers landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram airport after which the authorities withdrew the full emergency.
