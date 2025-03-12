Dandi March: PM Modi hails Mahatma Gandhi’s historic movement — ‘inspires generations’

Dandi March: Prime Minister Narendra paid homage to those who participated in the historic Dandi March, “a defining chapter in India’s freedom struggle.”

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Led by Mahatma Gandhi, this March ignited a nationwide movement for self-reliance and independence. The courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to truth and non-violence of all those who took part in the Dandi March continues to inspire generations.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Join the Dandi March with Google

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting posted a video showing archived pictures from Mahatma Gandhi's salt march.

"On this day, in 1930, Mahatma Gandhi began the historic Dandi March, a pivotal moment in India’s freedom movement and a testament to the strength of unity & the power of peaceful resistance," the ministry posted.

Advertisement

BJP leader Pijush Hazarika also shared a video, saying, “I pay homage to Pujya Mahatma Gandhi Ji and all those who took part in the Salt Satyagraha March, also known as the Dandi March —a landmark event in India's freedom struggle. It will forever be remembered as a determined stand against various forms of injustice.”

Also Read | Hardik Patel meets Gujarat CM, to hold reverse Dandi March on 19 September

The BJP Bihar posted on his X handle: "Millions of salutes to the brave sons of Mother India who took part in the Dandi March led by Gandhiji to end the arbitrariness of the British on salt production!"

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Congress said, “The historic march from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi began on 12 March 1930 under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, which sparked non-violent protest against the British Salt Law. This movement proved to be a milestone in the freedom struggle and gave new resolve to India.”

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday the movement still inspires people to adopt non-violence in their fight against injustice.

"On this day in the year 1930, the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi started the salt satyagraha from the Sabarmati Ashram to give a new direction to the freedom struggle," Adityanath posted on X.

Dandi March Mahatma Gandhi started the Dandi March on March 12, 1930, to protest against tax on salt and the British salt monopoly in colonial India. He began the march from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, and what ensued was a 24-day walk to Dandi, where many Indians joined along the way.

The march sparked protests across India against British salt laws and was one of the first campaigns to have a large number of Indians participating.