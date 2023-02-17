Following the Election Commission order to to recognise Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray on 17 February said that his fraction will go to the Supreme Court and is sure that the apex court will set aside this order and that the 16 MLAs will be disqualified.

"I had said that ECI shouldn't give decision before SC verdict. If party's existence is decided based on number of MLAs and MPs, any capitalist can purchase MLA, MP and become CM," Uddhav Thackeray said on EC order.

The Supreme Court is yet to give its verdict on a request by team Thackeray to disqualify 16 Sena MLAs among the ones who revolted against him last year.

The battle over the symbol and party name rose after the exodus of nearly 50 MLAs from the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in June 2022. Later, in July, Eknath Shinde faction formed the government in Maharashtra by aligning with Bharatiya Janata Party.

Soon after the announcement by ECI, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde updated his display picture on Twitter and puts up Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol as the picture.

“It's the victory of ideologies of Balasaheb and Anand Dighe, of our workers, MPs, MLAs, public representatives and lakhs of Shiv Sainiks. It's victory of democracy," Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said.

“This country runs on the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar. We formed our Government on the basis of that Constitution. The EC order that came today is on the basis of merit. I express my gratitude to the Election Commission," he added.

Reacting on the issue, BJP leader and state Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “The Shiv Sena that walks on ideologies of Balasaheb Thackeray - CM Shinde's Shiv Sena has become the original Shiv Sena. My greetings to him. We were confident from day 1 because if you look at EC's earlier orders on different parties, they were similar decisions."