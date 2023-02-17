'Dangerous for democracy, will challenge in SC': Uddhav Thackeray on EC decision to recognise Shinde faction as real Shi
- The Supreme Court is yet to give its verdict on a request by team Thackeray to disqualify 16 Sena MLAs among the ones who revolted against him last year.
Following the Election Commission order to to recognise Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray on 17 February said that his fraction will go to the Supreme Court and is sure that the apex court will set aside this order and that the 16 MLAs will be disqualified.
