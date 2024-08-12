‘Most dangerous man, disgrace…’: Kangana Ranaut slams Rahul Gandhi over Hindenburg-Adani report remarks

Hindenburg-Adani Report: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament, Kangana Ranaut attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on August 12 for ‘endorsing’ the latest Hindenburg Research report.

The actor-politician called the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha the ‘most dangerous man’ who might as well 'destroy the nation' if his agenda of becoming the Prime Minister is not fulfilled.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) is bitter, poisonous and destructive…his agenda is that if he can't be the Prime Minister then he might as well destroy this nation. The Hindenburg report targeting our stock market that Rahul Gandhi was endorsing last night has turned out to be a damp squib,” Ranaut wrote in a post on X.

Gandhi on August 11 targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, industrialist Gautam Adani amid Hindenburg's fresh allegations, and asked why hasn’t SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch resigned yet.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi, the Raebareli MP, said that the integrity of SEBI, the securities regulator entrusted with safeguarding the wealth of small retail investors, has been gravely compromised by the allegations against its Chairperson.

The latest report by US-based Hindenburg has alleged that it suspects SEBI's unwillingness to act against Adani group may be because Buch had stakes in offshore funds linked to the conglomerate. In the fresh allegations released on August 10, Hindenburg alleged that SEBI did not act on the ‘scam’ because of its chairperson’s ‘complicity’ in using the exact same funds used by Vinod Adani, brother of Gautam Adani.

The Queen actor asked Gandhi to get ready to sit in the opposition all his life. "The way you suffering get ready to suffer the glory, the growth and the nationalism of the people of this nation. They will never make you their leader. You are a disgrace,” she wrote.