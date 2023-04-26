In an IED attack carried out in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, where 11 people, including 10 police personnel, were killed on 26 April, the attackers may have caved the road and used a powerful 50-kg improvised explosive device, says report.

As per details, the IED attack took place on the vehicle carrying District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel near Aranpur in Dantewada.

According to the video surfaced of the blast location, it seemed the IED was very powerful. Also, the attack was planned.

Experts believe the after the explosion, the the commuter vehicle, which offers no ballistic protection, likely to have flung at least 20 feet its force.

Here's the video:

#WATCH | Visuals from the spot in Dantewada where 10 DRG jawans and one civilian driver lost their lives in an IED attack by naxals. #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/GD8JJIbEt2 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

"10 DRG jawans and one civilian driver lost their lives in the attack...Bodies of all of them are being evacuated from the spot. Senior officers are present there. Search operation is underway," IG Bastar, P Sundarraj said.

Meanwhile, security forces are looking for the attackers in the area, considered to be tri-junction of three states.

Following the attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the Dantewada incident, assuring the centre will give all possible help to the state government.

Baghel too expressed condolences over the killing of 10 police personnel and one driver in the Maoist attack.

"There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared," he said.

With agency inputs.