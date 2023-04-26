Dantewada Maoist attack: Road caved, 50-kg bomb likely used; security forces launch hunt for attackers | Watch1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 06:05 PM IST
- Dantewada maoist attack: Experts believe the after the explosion, the the commuter vehicle, which offers no ballistic protection, likely to have flung at least 20 feet its force.
In an IED attack carried out in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, where 11 people, including 10 police personnel, were killed on 26 April, the attackers may have caved the road and used a powerful 50-kg improvised explosive device, says report.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×