The superintendent of police said that he has received credible information of top Maoist leaders suffering from Covid-19 and food poisoning

Dantewada Police has appealed to top Maoist leaders and their cadets, who are reportedly suffering from Covid infection and food poisoning in the district, to surrender and get access to free medical treatment, said an official on Saturday.

Pallav said the Maoists are putting their lives at risk by not getting treatment and they also cause potential harm to villagers by spreading the infection.

"There are several others and their team members who are affected badly by the disease. They are suffering food poisoning due to consumption of expired food. I appeal to Maoist leaders to surrender and get treatment." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said the Chhattisgarh Police will make arrangements for their treatment. "Otherwise, they are putting their lives at risk due to the infection."

