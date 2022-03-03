In a major boost to Atma Nirbhar Bharat, the Ministry of Defence has offered four projects to the Indian industry for design and development under the Make-I category of Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020. The industry will be provided financial support for the prototype development of these projects.

The indigenous development of these projects will help harness the design capabilities of the Indian defence industry and position India as a design leader in these technologies.

The list of projects accorded approval by the defence ministry's collegiate committee are:

Indian Air Force: Communication equipment with Indian Security Protocols (Routers, Switches, Encryptors, VoIP Phones and their software)

Indian Air Force: Airborne Electro-Optical pod with Ground-Based System

Indian Air Force: Airborne Stand-off Jammer

Indian Army: Indian Light Tank

This is for the first time since the launch of industry-friendly DAP-2020 that the Indian Industry has been involved in the development of big-ticket platforms such as light tanks and communication equipment with the Indian security protocols.

In addition, approval has also been granted to five projects under the industry-funded Make-II procedure:

Indian Air Force: Full motion simulator for apache helicopter

Indian Air Force: Full motion simulator for Chinook helicopter

Indian Air Force: Wearable robotic equipment for aircraft maintenance

Indian Army: Integrated surveillance and targeting system for mechanised forces

Indian Army: Autonomous combat vehicle

Projects under the 'Make-II' category involve ‘prototype development' of equipment or system or platform or their upgrades. No government funding will be provided for the prototype development purposes, the defence ministry said.

