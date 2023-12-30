Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the initial two Amrit Bharat Express trains from Ayodhya on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to railway officials, these trains are featuring aerodynamically designed locomotives. The Amrit Bharat Express has an eye-catching orange and grey appearance. The train, equipped with a WAP5 locomotive at each end, facilitates push-pull operation, offering faster acceleration and reduced travel time.

Darbhanga-Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat Express, consisting of 22 coaches, features eight general second-class coaches for unreserved passengers, twelve second-class 3-tier sleeper coaches, and two guard compartments.

Fare The final ticket price for the Darbhanga-Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat Express is currently unknown, as it has not been made available on the IRCTC website.

Timing Train number 15557 is slated to depart from Darbhanga every Monday and Thursday at 3:00 PM. It is expected to reach Anand Vihar Terminal station in Delhi at 12:35 PM the following day, encompassing a total travel time of 21 hours and 35 minutes.

The train will make stops at various stations, including Kamtul, Janakpur Road, Sitamarhi, Bairgania, Raxaul, Narkatiyaganj, Bagha, Kaptanganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur, Ayodhya Dham, Lucknow, Kanpur Central, Etawah, Tundla, Aligarh Junction, and finally, Anand Vihar Terminal.

Meanwhile, constructed at a cost surpassing ₹240 crore, the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station features a contemporary three-story building equipped with advanced amenities like elevators, escalators, food plazas, and childcare rooms. Importantly, the station is designed to be inclusive for all and has received certification as a green station building from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

The Prime Minister will inaugurate two Amrit Bharat trains, namely the Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and the Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express.

Additionally, there will be the commencement of six new Vande Bharat Trains, contributing to the expansion of the country's railway network. The Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on various routes, including Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi, Amritsar-Delhi, Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt, Mangalore-Madgaon, and Jalna-Mumbai.

Furthermore, the Northern Railway said the construction of the three-storey building and new amenities at the station, situated at walking distance from the Ram Temple, cost ₹241 crore.

"The new station building has a footprint of 140mx32.6m. An additional front porch of 140mx12m is also provided over the drop-off zone to protect the passengers from adverse weather conditions," it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

