Darjeeling Himalayan Railway to commence 4 new joy rides ensuing festive season

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway to commence 4 new joy rides ensuing festive season1 min read . 03:15 PM IST
The UNESCO world heritage site, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is going to offer four new joy rides ensuing festive season from October
The UNESCO world heritage site, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is going to offer four new joy rides ensuing festive season from October
The North Frontier Railways (NFR) is ready to host tourists from across the globe for the upcoming festive season in Darjeeling. The NFR is going to introduce four new special joyrides under the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway toy train service, the Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR Sabyasachi De informed on Tuesday.
The North Frontier Railways (NFR) is ready to host tourists from across the globe for the upcoming festive season in Darjeeling. The NFR is going to introduce four new special joyrides under the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway toy train service, the Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR Sabyasachi De informed on Tuesday.
The train service that has been recognised by the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO as a World Heritage Site will run four additional rides in both directions. between the stations at Darjeeling and Ghum, which is highest railway station of India.
The train service that has been recognised by the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO as a World Heritage Site will run four additional rides in both directions. between the stations at Darjeeling and Ghum, which is highest railway station of India.
The new service will operate on a daily basis from 1 October till 31 December.
The new service will operate on a daily basis from 1 October till 31 December.
NFR Public Relations Officer De said, "All the joyride specials will run with a composition of three first-class chair car coaches." There will be 30 seats in every first-class chair car coach, he added.
NFR Public Relations Officer De said, "All the joyride specials will run with a composition of three first-class chair car coaches." There will be 30 seats in every first-class chair car coach, he added.
The details about the plying timings of the trains and the schedule of stoppages along the route have been shared with public on IRCTC website and other media platforms.
The details about the plying timings of the trains and the schedule of stoppages along the route have been shared with public on IRCTC website and other media platforms.
They informed that the four trains will depart from Darjeeling at 9:20 am, 11:25 am, 1:25 pm and 3:30 pm every day, while the same will return from Ghum at 10:25 am, 12:30 pm, 2:35 pm and 4:35 pm.
They informed that the four trains will depart from Darjeeling at 9:20 am, 11:25 am, 1:25 pm and 3:30 pm every day, while the same will return from Ghum at 10:25 am, 12:30 pm, 2:35 pm and 4:35 pm.