Darjeeling rains: PM Modi says authorities are closely monitoring situation as heavy rains kill 14

In the wake of heavy rains and landslides in the district, which claimed 14 lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the situation in Darjeeling and the surrounding areas is being closely monitored. He also asserted that his government is committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected.

“Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon,” PM Modi said on X.

“The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected,” he added.

‘More NDRF troops on standby’: Amit Shah Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over the loss of lives in Darjeeling and said teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed, with more troops on standby if needed.

Shah said he also spoke to Darjeeling MP Raju Bista and took stock of the situation there.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in Darjeeling due to heavy rains. My thoughts are with the people who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Shah said in a post on X.

The home minister said teams of the NDRF have reached the spot and more teams are on standby to join them as and when needed.

“The BJP karyakartas (workers) are also providing necessary assistance to the people in need,” he added.

Darjeeling rains At least 14 people died and several others went missing as incessant heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides across the Darjeeling hills in the northern part of West Bengal on Saturday, sweeping away homes, damaging roads and cutting off several remote hamlets, officials said.

According to reports compiled by the NDRF and the district administration, fatalities were reported from several locations - Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), Nagarakata and Mirik Lake area.

Darjeeling Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Richard Lepcha told PTI that rescue and relief operations were underway with the help of police, local administration and disaster response teams.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced compensation for the victims without specifying the amount and said she would visit north Bengal on October 6 to assess the situation in the region, where a large number of tourists have also been affected.

At least 40 people were rescued from the debris in Dhar Gaon, Nagarakata, where heavy mudslides flattened several houses.