The toy train services in the hilly regions of West Bengal resumed from today. Known as the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, the trains would be running between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling. The services were closed in the route for one-and-a-half year in the view of the pandemic

At present, one train will run daily in each direction between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, 88 km apart, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson Guneet Kaur said from Maligaon. The resumption of the toy train services is expected to give a boost to tourism and hospitality sectors.

“Each train will have 17 seats in the first class and 29 seats in the general class for passengers," said Kaur said.

She also added that the resumption of the hill station railway services is expected to benefit the tourism and hospitality sectors, both of which had taken a serious hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both heritage steam locos built between 1889 and 1927 as well as modern diesel engines are used to pull the toy trains that are widely popular among foreign tourists and domestic travellers, the notification also said.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) resumed its toy train regular services for New Jalpaiguri station to Darjeeling from today after a gap of one and a half years. pic.twitter.com/HttO3DN8LC — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2021

The Darjeeling toy train is a narrow-gauge railway that was built in the British era and it has been as a 'World Heritage Site' by Unesco.

The train ascends from about 100 metres above mean sea level at New Jalpaiguri to about 2,200 metres at Darjeeling. The toy train services were suspended in March last year following imposition of COVID-19 restrictions. The joy rides between Darjeeling and nearby Ghum were resumed from Christmas but suspended again a few months later due to the second wave of the pandemic.

