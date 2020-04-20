Dark web criminals peddle fake Covid-19 vaccines as a front for malware attacks

The Covid-19 pandemic has opened up a gold-mine for cyber-criminals with everything from misinformation to fake vaccines used to trap gullible users. Researchers have now found links on the dark web where some hackers are trying to sell vaccines for Covid-19 (which has not been formulated yet) and are in fact redirecting users to phishing sites.

The dark web is the World Wide Web content that exists on darknets overlay networks that use the internet but require specific software, configurations, or authorization to access.

CYFIRMA, a threat discovery and cyber intelligence platform repored that cyber criminals are taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic by selling fake vaccines for anywhere between $99 to $25000 to desperate patients.

Kumar Ritesh, Founder and CEO of CYFIRMA, noted that most of these scams are targeted via social media platforms and blogs towards European internet users. “ It started around early April with independent websites popping up on the dark web in languages targeting Italian and French users. However, over the past couple of days they have started popping up in the inboxes of US based users and according to historical trends, India won’t be far behind," said Ritesh.

Note that social media/ Internet platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Google etc have taken multiple measures to ensure that they only have verified WHO and ICMR links to avoid any misinformation from spreading. Yet, these cyber-criminals are bypassing their censorship by posting harmless comments - with links to their malicious websites- on chats, blogs and public forums to target victims. Apart from fake vaccines, there are scams offering home testing kits, medical gear like masks which are in extreme short supply and the easiest bait- false scientific theories.

While hackers and scammers have been leveraging the pandemic to push out malware and phishing emails as part of their cyber- attack campaigns to steal data from businesses and consumers, or to cause social unrest amongst various communities, there has been an understanding amongst hackers groups to not ‘cross the line of humanity’ by selling fictitious vaccines.

Some marketplaces in the Dark Web have restricted sale of fake vaccine for Covid 19 on their platforms and disabled malicious users. The founder of the marketplace called Monopoly wrote a post which said, “Any vendor caught flogging goods as a cure to Coronavirus will not only be permanently removed from this market but should be avoided like the Spanish Flu". Yet, these sellers they have managed to set up independent websites.

According to Cyfirma report, the hackers are from North Korea and have got interest from Italy, Spain, France and the US. Payment is being made via bitcoins and a few bitcoin accounts have collected on tune of $730,000 just within last 10 days.

“The obvious fallout of this malicious act is loss of money by the users but in order to get the vaccine, they have shared their personal identifiable information including health and social security details. Theft of personal information will also fetch additional financial gains for the hacker," said Ritesh. Cyfirma predicts that personal information provided to buy fake vaccine could be used for the next wave of cyber attacks.

On the bright side there dark web forums urging gaming enthusiasts to lend their computers’ GPU (graphics processing units with extensive compute power usually used for video games and high performance computing workloads) processing power to an international network of distributed computers to help with sequencing the virus genomes and related research. There's still hope.