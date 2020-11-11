Dark web has become a marketplace for ‘vaccines’, other pandemic scams

Another peddles a conspiracy theory about how private labs are hoarding vaccines to drive up their price. But for a lucky few, the seller “snuck vials out of the lab that have been confirmed by Israel’s Minister for Science and Technology." The vials are on sale for five bitcoin, or about $77,000, hawked by its seller with an apocalyptic claim. This is the “only option to stave off death," the ad claims. Bloomberg News reached out to this and other sellers of Covid-related products, but none returned messages seeking comment.