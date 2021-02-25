Dark-skinned brides face bias in North

The findings, by Reena Kukreja of Queens University, Canada, are based on a survey of 57 villages across four states. Two of these are in the north—Haryana and Rajasthan—where skewed sex ratios make it difficult for men to find brides. The other two are in the east—Odisha and West Bengal—which send brides to the northern states. Over a hundred women were interviewed along with their husbands and family members.

