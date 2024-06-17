Darshan case: Post-mortem shows torture through electric shocks, says report

The post-mortem report of Renukaswamy showed that he was tortured with electric shocks before his death, India Today reported on 17 June, citing police sources.

They added that a newly arrested suspect, identified as Dhanraj provided the police with details about the torture. A cable worker, Dhanraj, told police he was called to a warehouse in Bengaluru by one Nandish (another accused), where they planned to use an electrical megger to shock Renukaswamy, the sources said.

The police have confiscated the device used in the torture, as per the report.

Further, the channel obtained footage which illustrated the events leading up to Renukaswamy's abduction and murder. It shows the accused began following him in an autorickshaw when he left home at 9.30 am and was captured passing a petrol station at 9.41 am. The footage also showed an accomplice following on a white scooter, as per the report.

PTI on June 16 also reported that the police investigation revealed that Renukaswamy was branded with hot metal and given an electric shock before being killed.

Police seize car used to kidnap Renukaswamy The police team investigating the Renukaswamy murder case on June 16 seized a car allegedly used in the victim's kidnapping, PTI reported.

One of the accused, Ravi, reportedly parked the car at a house in Ayyanahalli village, Chitradurga district. Police interrogated Ravi's family and confiscated several items from the car.

Forensic experts were present during the vehicle seizure.

Police Custody Extended till June 20 On Saturday (June 15), an Additional Metropolitan Magistrate court extended the police custody of Darshan Thoogudeepa and his 12 aides by five days, ending on Sunday. The extension was sought to complete the investigation, meaning Darshan and others will remain in police custody until June 20.

Darshan's advocates requested that the court send them to judicial custody. However, the investigation team argued that crucial evidence and equipment used to torture the deceased needed to be recovered, thus necessitating the extension of police custody, the PTI report added. The 21st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court granted the extension after hearing both sides.

The Case Darshan, known as "Challenging Star," and 12 associates were arrested on June 11 for the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor.

Renukaswamy, a Chitradurga resident, allegedly posted comments about actress, Pavitra Gowda, on social media, accusing her of creating a rift between Darshan and his wife, PTI reported. He also reportedly used indecent language and posted offensive messages, according to police sources.

Sources told PTI that Raghavendra, a member of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, brought Renukaswamy to a shed in RR Nagar under the guise that Darshan wanted to meet him. It was in this shed that Renukaswamy was allegedly tortured and killed. His body was discovered near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli on June 9.

The investigation team reportedly gathered substantial evidence, including CCTV footage, indicating Darshan's presence during the assault on Renukaswamy, leading to his death. The victim suffered multiple injuries, sources said. Police took Darshan to his RR Nagar residence on Friday (June 14) night for a spot 'mahazar' and reportedly seized items, including clothes.