Darshan’s manager commits suicide at actor’s Bengaluru farmhouse, leaves note and video

Darshan Thoogudeepa's manager Sridhar has committed suicide at the Kannada actor and murder suspect's farmhouse in Bengaluru, according to a report by the Times of India.

Sridhar left behind a suicide note and video explaining the extreme step, and said that he was lonely. The video states that he takes full responsibility and that police not involve his family in the investigation, the report added.

Police have begun looking for possible connection between the suicide and Darshan's involvement in the Renukaswamy murder case, it said.

Darshan's Previous Manager Missing for 7 Years According to a report by OneIndia, Darshan Thoogudeepa's previous manager, Mallikarjun B Sankanagoudar, has been missing for seven years. With the limelight on Darshan amid the Renukaswamy murder case, past speculations regarding Mallikarjun's “sudden disappearance” have also resurfaced, it added.

Mallikarjun was Darshan's manager for years and managed his film schedules, call sheets, renumeration and other affairs, and had “great trust” from the actor, as per the report.

It however noted that the manager had lost investments in film distribution and productions and other undisclosed business activities; and reportedly borrowed money in Darshan's name. He had several cases against him, including a complaint by veteran actor Arjun Sarja alleging ₹1 crore loaned for the distribution of ‘Prema Baraha’.

He has been missing since July 2018, as per reports.

Renukaswamy Murder Investigation Earlier this week on June 17 it was reported that the post-mortem report of Renukaswamy showed that he was tortured with electric shocks before his death. As per reports citing police sources, a suspect identified as Dhanraj provided the police with details about the torture.

A cable worker, Dhanraj, told police he was called to a warehouse in Bengaluru by one Nandish (another accused), where they planned to use an electrical megger to shock Renukaswamy, the sources said. Police have confiscated the device used in the torture.

PTI on June 16 also reported that the police investigation revealed that Renukaswamy was branded with hot metal and given an electric shock before being killed.

Home Ministry says police doing good job, denies need for CBI probe Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on June 18 said there was no need to hand over the Renukaswamy murder case to the CBI as the police were doing a good job in their investigation without succumbing to any pressure, PTI reported.

“Our policemen have done a good job. They did not succumb to any pressure while doing their job. Hence, there is no need to hand over the case to the CBI,” Parmeshwara told reporters.

Parameshwara and a State BJP delegation led by its President BY Vijayendra met the parents and wife of Renukaswamy, whose body was found in Bengaluru on June nine, separately and consoled them.

He said Renukaswamy’s family members have demanded justice and a Government job. The victim got married only a year ago and his wife is pregnant.