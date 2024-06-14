Darshan’s teenage son calls out trolls for ‘bad comments, offensive language’, says ‘cursing won’t change…’

Darshan murder investigation: Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and 12 others were sent to police custody for six days by Bengaluru Magistrate court. The case, involving a South Indian cinema superstar has led to online discussions and speculations.

First Published02:42 PM IST
File image of Kannada actor and murder accused Darshan Thoogudeepa
File image of Kannada actor and murder accused Darshan Thoogudeepa

Vinish Darshan, the teenage son of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is facing murder charges, has called out online trolls for their “insensitive comments” on his Instagram stories.

In a sarcastic post thanking trolls for their "bad comments and offensive language," Vinish emphasized that despite being a 15-year-old, he has feelings too.

"Thank you all for all the bad comments and offensive language towards my father and not considering that I am a 15 year old with feelings, and even during this hard time when my mom and dad required support cursing at me won't change that you everyone (sic)," he wrote.

Vinish Darshan's post on Instagram stories

Darshan Thoogudeepa is a Kannada film actor famous for his movies Anatharu and Krantiveera Sangolly Rayanna, released in 2012.

Speculations & Online Discussions

The shocking case involving a South Indian cinema superstar has led to online discussions and speculations about the case and events leading up to it.

Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma also chipped in on the "unavoidable side effect of star worship syndrome" in a post on the social media site X (formerly known as Twitter).

"A star using one die-hard fan to kill another die-hard fan who was interfering in his personal life is a fit example of the bizarreness of the star worship syndrome ..Fans wanting to order how their stars should run their lives is an unavoidable side effect of the same syndrome," Verma wrote.

Darshan Murder Investigation

Bangalore police detained Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa from Mysuru for his alleged links in the Renukaswamy murder case on June 11. The 47-year-old was picked up from a hotel in Mysuru and brought to Bengaluru for questioning.

A native of Chitradurga, Renukaswamy's body was found on June 9. Police investigation began after Renukaswamy’s body was discovered near Sumannahalli Bridge in Bengaluru.

Renukaswamy had allegedly made derogatory social media posts about Darshan's close friend and actress, Pavitra Gowda. He was reportedly asked to come near a Mysuru farmhouse owned by Darshan, where the accused allegedly tortured him for hours and murdered him before dumping his body in a drain in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya region.

Further investigation led to the arrest of 11 suspects, and based on their statements, Darshan and Pavithra were taken into custody. All 13 have been sent to six-day police custody by a Bengaluru Magistrate court on June 11 in relation to the murder case.

"We are probing to find out if the actor was directly involved in the murder or was part of the conspiracy," a police official said.

Meanwhile, the investigative officer probing the Renukaswamy murder case was reportedly changed on June 13. According to reports, Kamakshipalaya police inspector Girish Nayak was transferred, and his superior — assistant commissioner of police Chandan Gowda — has taken over as the investigation officer.

