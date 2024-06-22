Darshan Thoogudeepa admits borrowing ₹40 lakh to tamper with evidence of Renukaswamy murder case: Report

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa admitted of borrowing 40 lakh loan and planning thedead body's disposal in the Renukaswamy muder case

In a major development in the ongoing investigation of the Renukaswamy murder case, Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has admitted to borrowing 40 lakh from one of his friends to pay for the destruction of evidence.

The Kannada actor was arrested on 11 June as the prime accused in the case. During the ongoing investigation, he admitted to borrowing a large sum of money to give to witnesses of the crime, PTI reported, citing a remand application.

Plot to dispose of Renukaswamy's dead body

According to a news agency, PTI, the Kannada actor was also responsible for planning how the dead body would be disposed of after the murder. Renukaswamy was allegedly beaten with lathis and wooden logs. He was also given electric shocks during the alleged assault at a tin shade in Bengaluru.

Police find 37 lakh from Darshan Thoogudeepa's house

During the investigation, the police found a part of the 40 lakh loan the Kannada actor took to destroy the evidence. Of the total money, 37.4 lakh was found in a green Puma bagat the actor's house. The police also recovered 4.5 lakh from one of Darshan's fan house.

Actor Pavithra Gowda hit Renukaswamy with slippers was present at the murder site

Actor Pavithra Gowda, who was the prime accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, had beaten up the victim with her slippers, reported PTI, referring to a recent remand note. The news agency also suggested that she was present at the murder site.

Pavithra Gowda has been named the main accused in the case, as she was the instigator. After Gowda, Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa is the second accused. In addition to Darshan and Gowda, fifteen more people have been arrested in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The police officials are also planning to reach out to Meta to retrieve the deleted messages shared by Renukaswamy to Pavithra on Instagram, reported PTI. The police have found an ‘Electric Shock Torch’ in the house of one of the accused persons arrested in the murder case.

What led to Renukaswamy's murder?

Renukaswamy, who was a fan of Darshan, was murdered after he had sent obscene messages to Pavithra, reported PTI, citing police sources. Renukaswamy's act enraged Darshan, and he allegedly decided to plan his murder plot and execute it with his friends. Renukaswamy's body was found near a storm-water drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli, Bangalore, on 9 June.

 

