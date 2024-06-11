Darshan Thoogudeepa arrested: Kannada actor detained in murder case

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been arrested in a murder case.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, Sharmila Bhadoria
First Published11:00 AM IST
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa(Instagram/@darshanthoogudeepashrinivas)

Bangalore police on Tuesday detained Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa from Mysore in connection with a murder case, HT Kannada reported. The South Indian actor was arrested for his alleged links in Renukaswamy murder case and is currently being brought to Bangalore.

Renukaswamy has made derogatory social media posts about Pavitra Gowda, suggested initial police investigation. Police began investigation in the case after they found Renukaswamy’s dead body near Sumannahalli Bridge in Bengaluru, reported Asianet. So far, ten people have been arrested in the case. Police officials are likely to give further information about the case in a press conference set to take place shortly, according to Asianet report.

 

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaDarshan Thoogudeepa arrested: Kannada actor detained in murder case

Most Active Stocks

Interglobe Aviation

4,391.00
05:59 AM | 11 JUN 2024
-171.55 (-3.76%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

268.55
05:59 AM | 11 JUN 2024
9.45 (3.65%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

164.50
05:59 AM | 11 JUN 2024
0.4 (0.24%)

Tata Steel

182.60
05:59 AM | 11 JUN 2024
2.4 (1.33%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Home First Finance Company India

948.10
05:57 AM | 11 JUN 2024
84.25 (9.75%)

Railtel Corporation Of India

415.50
05:57 AM | 11 JUN 2024
31.25 (8.13%)

Tejas Networks

1,381.00
05:57 AM | 11 JUN 2024
96.5 (7.51%)

GMR Airports Infrastructure

93.10
05:57 AM | 11 JUN 2024
6.19 (7.12%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,671.00-1,327.00
    Chennai
    73,169.00-1,045.00
    Delhi
    73,027.00-540.00
    Kolkata
    73,098.00-1,116.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue