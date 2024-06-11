Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Darshan Thoogudeepa arrested: Kannada actor detained in murder case

Darshan Thoogudeepa arrested: Kannada actor detained in murder case

Sounak Mukhopadhyay , Sharmila Bhadoria

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been arrested in a murder case.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa

Bangalore police on Tuesday detained Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa from Mysore in connection with a murder case, HT Kannada reported. The South Indian actor was arrested for his alleged links in Renukaswamy murder case and is currently being brought to Bangalore.

Renukaswamy has made derogatory social media posts about Pavitra Gowda, suggested initial police investigation. Police began investigation in the case after they found Renukaswamy’s dead body near Sumannahalli Bridge in Bengaluru, reported Asianet. So far, ten people have been arrested in the case. Police officials are likely to give further information about the case in a press conference set to take place shortly, according to Asianet report.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
