Darshan Thoogudeepa ’hatched’ plan to kill Renukaswamy for his lewd message on Pavithra Gowda’s social media

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa planned to punish Renukaswamy for derogatory comments against Pavithra Gowda. Shocking details from the murder probe here.

First Published05:21 PM IST
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa being sent to police custody after a medical checkup following his alleged role in murder over obscene texts, at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru.
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa being sent to police custody after a medical checkup following his alleged role in murder over obscene texts, at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru. (ANI)

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa “hatched” a plan to punish Renukaswamy for allegedly making derogatory comments against his friend and co-star Pavithra Gowda on social media. 

News agency PTI shared shocking details from the probe into Renukaswamy's murder. Check here:  

  • According to PTI report citing police sources, the 33-year-old victim allegedly made lewd comments against Pavithra Gowda on her social media posts, drawing the wrath of Darshan. 
  • "It was Pavithra who instigated Darshan to punish Renukaswamy. Accordingly, the plan was hatched," they said. 

Also read: Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa sent to six-day police custody in murder case

  • The actor obtained Renukaswamy's information from a convenor of his fan club in Chitradurga. "Darshan engaged the Chitradurga unit of Darshan Fan Club Convenor Raghavendra alias Raghu, who obtained all information about Renukaswamy." 
  • The PTI report citing Renukaswamy's wife Sahana said Raghavendra picked up her husband on Friday night from near their house. 
  • Renukaswamy was abducted and taken to a shed in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya area, PTI reported citing sources. 

Also read: TDP leader allegedly murdered by YSRCP activists in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district

  • "Darshan beat up Renukaswamy with a belt. After he fell unconscious, his accomplices thrashed him with sticks. Further, they threw him against a wall, which proved fatal," they said adding there were multiple bone fractures all over his body. 
  • After Renukaswamy died, the PTI report said his body was dumped in a stormwater drain, when a food delivery boy noticed dogs eating a human body and alerted the police. 
  • During initial investigation, two accused had approached the Kamakshipalya police to "confess" to the killing of Renukaswamy over a financial dispute. 

Also read: From hiring butcher in Dhaka to chopping body into pieces: How Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar was murdered in Kolkata

  • However, eventually the police found Darshan and Pavithra's involvement in the murder. On Tuesday, Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 11 others were arrested.
  • Four of Darshan's arrested associates were taken to the crime scene in Pattanagere for spot 'mahazar'. 
  • Nikhil, Vinay, Karthik and Raghavendra are among the 12 associates who were arrested, along with Darshan, for the murder of Renukaswamy.

