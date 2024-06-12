Darshan Thoogudeepa ’hatched’ plan to kill Renukaswamy for his lewd message on Pavithra Gowda’s social media

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa “hatched” a plan to punish Renukaswamy for allegedly making derogatory comments against his friend and co-star Pavithra Gowda on social media.
News agency PTI shared shocking details from the probe into Renukaswamy's murder. Check here:
- According to PTI report citing police sources, the 33-year-old victim allegedly made lewd comments against Pavithra Gowda on her social media posts, drawing the wrath of Darshan.
- "It was Pavithra who instigated Darshan to punish Renukaswamy. Accordingly, the plan was hatched," they said.
- The actor obtained Renukaswamy's information from a convenor of his fan club in Chitradurga. "Darshan engaged the Chitradurga unit of Darshan Fan Club Convenor Raghavendra alias Raghu, who obtained all information about Renukaswamy."
- The PTI report citing Renukaswamy's wife Sahana said Raghavendra picked up her husband on Friday night from near their house.
- Renukaswamy was abducted and taken to a shed in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya area, PTI reported citing sources.
- "Darshan beat up Renukaswamy with a belt. After he fell unconscious, his accomplices thrashed him with sticks. Further, they threw him against a wall, which proved fatal," they said adding there were multiple bone fractures all over his body.
- After Renukaswamy died, the PTI report said his body was dumped in a stormwater drain, when a food delivery boy noticed dogs eating a human body and alerted the police.
- During initial investigation, two accused had approached the Kamakshipalya police to "confess" to the killing of Renukaswamy over a financial dispute.
