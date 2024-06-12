Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa planned to punish Renukaswamy for derogatory comments against Pavithra Gowda. Shocking details from the murder probe here.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa "hatched" a plan to punish Renukaswamy for allegedly making derogatory comments against his friend and co-star Pavithra Gowda on social media.

News agency PTI shared shocking details from the probe into Renukaswamy's murder. Check here:

According to PTI report citing police sources, the 33-year-old victim allegedly made lewd comments against Pavithra Gowda on her social media posts, drawing the wrath of Darshan.

"It was Pavithra who instigated Darshan to punish Renukaswamy. Accordingly, the plan was hatched," they said.

The actor obtained Renukaswamy's information from a convenor of his fan club in Chitradurga. "Darshan engaged the Chitradurga unit of Darshan Fan Club Convenor Raghavendra alias Raghu, who obtained all information about Renukaswamy."

The PTI report citing Renukaswamy's wife Sahana said Raghavendra picked up her husband on Friday night from near their house.

Renukaswamy was abducted and taken to a shed in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya area, PTI reported citing sources.

"Darshan beat up Renukaswamy with a belt. After he fell unconscious, his accomplices thrashed him with sticks. Further, they threw him against a wall, which proved fatal," they said adding there were multiple bone fractures all over his body.

After Renukaswamy died, the PTI report said his body was dumped in a stormwater drain, when a food delivery boy noticed dogs eating a human body and alerted the police.

During initial investigation, two accused had approached the Kamakshipalya police to "confess" to the killing of Renukaswamy over a financial dispute.

However, eventually the police found Darshan and Pavithra's involvement in the murder. On Tuesday, Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 11 others were arrested.

Four of Darshan's arrested associates were taken to the crime scene in Pattanagere for spot 'mahazar'.

Nikhil, Vinay, Karthik and Raghavendra are among the 12 associates who were arrested, along with Darshan, for the murder of Renukaswamy.

