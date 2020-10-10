In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Government of Karnataka on 9 October issued technical advisory committee recommendations for conducting Dasara celebration in Mysuru this year.

"Strongly, recommended making Dasara 2020 celebrations virtual for the public. So, the public is not allowed for the planned activities," the government order stated.

The state government has also asked the organisers to make Dasara 2020 celebrations virtual for the public.

The opening of the Dasara ceremony, which will be held from 17 October to 26 October, will be attended by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

As per the government recommendations, maximum 200 people, including dignitaries, security personnel and administrative staff, will be allowed to attend the event.

Cultural programme evening will be organised in Mysuru Palace from 17 October to 24 October. Not more than 50 people will be allowed in this event, and the duration should be curtailed to two hours.

Only 300 people, including dignitaries, security personnel and administration staff are allowed at the final event at Mysuru palace, Jumba Sawari,

The state government made RT-PCR negative testing report mandatory for all those who are attending the four events. Tests should be conducted after October 14.

The Mysuru Dasara festival is celebrated during the nine-day Navratri festival.

