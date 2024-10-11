Dasara Utsav 2024: Here’s how Bengaluru is celebrating Tumkuru Dasara Utsav | Watch

Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, celebrates the victory of good over evil, marked by Lord Rama's defeat of Ravana and Goddess Durga's triumph over Mahishasura. Tumkur's Dasara Utsav in 2024 will feature a vintage car show, cultural events, and various themed celebrations, fostering community spirit.

Published11 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
A vintage car show organised in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru as part of Tumkuru Dasara Utsav 2024. (Photo: ANI)
A vintage car show organised in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru as part of Tumkuru Dasara Utsav 2024. (Photo: ANI)

Ahead of Dussehra, a vintage car show was organised in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday as part of Tumkuru Dasara Utsav 2024.

Tumkuru Dasara Utsav is a significant festival celebrated in Tumkur, Karnataka, marking the traditional Dasara festivities. 

TB Jayachandra, Karnataka’s Special Representative in Delhi, said, “ This year, the district administration at Tumkur decided to celebrate Dussehra in a different way...today, a vintage car show has been organised...it is very difficult to see all the cars on one platform at a time.”

This event honours the victory of good over evil, symbolised by the goddess Durga's triumph over the demon Mahishasura. Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, celebrates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana and Goddess Durga's triumph over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. This festival precedes the auspicious Festival of Lights, Diwali.

According to mythology, Ravana abducted Sita, Lord Rama's wife, during their 14-year exile. With the help of Lakshmana, Hanuman, and the Vanar Sena, Rama fought a fierce battle to rescue her. On the tenth day, he defeated Ravana, symbolising the victory of good over evil. In many parts of India, effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran, and Meghnath are burned to commemorate the celebrations.

The festival features various cultural activities, including processions, traditional music, dance performances, and local art and crafts exhibitions.

Celebrated with great enthusiasm, Tumkuru Dasara Utsav showcases the region's rich heritage, fosters community spirit, and attracts visitors from nearby areas.

According to a report by Hindustan Times Karnataka, the Tumkur Dasara Utsav 2024 is scheduled for October 11 and 12, 2024, at the Government of Karnataka's Tumkur district. The festival will feature a variety of events, including: a vintage car show, drone show, helicopter show, and a space exhibition by ISRO, along with cultural programs featuring renowned actors and singers.

Additionally, the festival will include themed events such as Saanskritika Dasara, Yuva Dasara, Raitha Dasara, Mahila Dasara, and Children's Dasara, ensuring a diverse and engaging experience for all attendees.

The festivities often include rituals, worship, and vibrant decorations, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the town.

Dasara wishes

Wishing you a joyous Dasara! May the victory of good over evil inspire you to overcome all challenges in life.

Happy Dasara! May this festival bring you strength, happiness, and prosperity.

On this auspicious occasion of Dasara, may your life be filled with joy and your path illuminated with success.

May the blessings of Goddess Durga be with you today and always. Happy Dasara!

This Dasara, let’s celebrate the triumph of good over evil and the spirit of togetherness. Enjoy the festivities!

Wishing you a vibrant and joyous Dasara filled with love, laughter, and new beginnings.

 

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
